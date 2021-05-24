Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $401.52 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

