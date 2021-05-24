RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $14.79 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

