Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.31% of Bank of Hawaii worth $71,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

