Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.51 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $70,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $152.48 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.