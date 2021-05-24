Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.11 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,354,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $70,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

GWB opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

