Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,942 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.46% of Progress Software worth $69,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after buying an additional 382,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 148,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.