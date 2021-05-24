Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $72,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

