Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.24% of Kraton worth $73,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 307,904 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

