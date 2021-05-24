AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $74,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,889,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

