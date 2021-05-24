Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 137,331 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 182,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

