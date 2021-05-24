Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,585,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $264.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.46. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $192.09 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

