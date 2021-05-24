Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Redwood Trust worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

