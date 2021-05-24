Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

