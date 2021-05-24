Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $246,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

