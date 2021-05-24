JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.13.

NYSE PANW opened at $362.45 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

