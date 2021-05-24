JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.95.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.