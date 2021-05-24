The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$97.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.

TD stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

