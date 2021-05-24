Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.25.

WMS stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

