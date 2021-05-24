Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ICPT opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $565.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
