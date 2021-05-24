Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $565.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.