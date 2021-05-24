Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CHUY opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $833.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,553 shares of company stock worth $8,118,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

