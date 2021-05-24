Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

