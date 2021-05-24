Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $172.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. NIKE has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.