Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $110.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,638,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
