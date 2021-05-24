Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $110.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,638,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.