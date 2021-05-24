Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $141.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.43.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 264,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.