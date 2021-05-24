BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.