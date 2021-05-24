DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,576,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,297,280 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

