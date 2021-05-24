KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Increased to Hold at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

NYSE BEKE opened at $50.13 on Thursday. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion and a PE ratio of 334.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KE by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

