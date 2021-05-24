Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

