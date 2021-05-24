Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -635.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

