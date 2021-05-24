GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $56.00 at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a PE ratio of -32.13. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 195,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.