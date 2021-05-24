Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.92.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $99.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

