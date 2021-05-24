SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

SNX opened at $122.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

