First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.59 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

