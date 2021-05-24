Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total value of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,434 shares of company stock worth $664,068 and have sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.28. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

