Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $450.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

