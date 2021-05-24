Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $23,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

