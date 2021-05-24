Crown (NYSE:CCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.07.

CCK stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

