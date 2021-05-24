Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

