Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.