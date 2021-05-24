Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.09. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

