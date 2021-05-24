TD Securities Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.