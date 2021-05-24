Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.67.

BDRBF opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

