Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GELYF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

