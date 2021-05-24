Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
GELYF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.
About Geely Automobile
