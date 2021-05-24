Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.21. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

