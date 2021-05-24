Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

