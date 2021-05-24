Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 121.82%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 138.29 -$182.81 million ($1.09) -12.72 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 13.09 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -8.63

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -653.70% -5,272.40% -82.96% Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94%

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

