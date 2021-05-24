Morgan Stanley Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $70.37 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

