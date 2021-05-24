Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.04.

SWIR opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

