Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -49.34. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

