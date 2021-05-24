Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BigCommerce (BIGC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) recently:

5/18/2021 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/18/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

